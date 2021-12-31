Purina Presents: Meet Catherine in Pet of the Week

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We love finding animals in our community who need a home. This week, maybe Catherine can start the new year off in a new home.

Catherine is living at the Rogers Humane Society for Animals after being abandoned in rural Benton County.

Catherine has a lot of energy so she is not recommended for an apartment. She needs space where she can run, play, exercise and exert all that energy.

She’d be good to take on hikes or go on a run. She’s also good with kids but sometimes she’s unaware of her own strengths and will run through someone unintentionally. The shelter says it is something to keep in mind.

If given some direction and training, Catherine would be able to monitor her own strengths and become disciplined.

If interested in giving this sweet mama dog a home for the new year, come by the Rogers Humane Society at 407 E Nursery Road Wednesday-Friday 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. or Sunday 1-3 p.m.