FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We love finding animals loving homes in our community, and this week, we’d like to introduce you to Cedar from Fayetteville Animal Services.

Cedar is just under one year old and has been with FAS for about six weeks.

Audra Cattaneo with FAS says Cedar is active and ready to find his forever home.

To learn more about Cedar and all the other animals available, click here.