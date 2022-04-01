FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We love finding animals loving homes in our community. This week, we’d like to introduce you to Cedar from Fayetteville Animal Services.

Cedar is about six months old and filled with lots of energy as he is basically a puppy. He has lots of love to give and has been to a trainer, where the shelter said he did well.

If you have the patience and time, they believe Cedar could be trained and become a good, obedient dog.

The shelter is not sure what breed he is as he seems to be mixed with many different types. They also believe he is going to become bigger than he is now.

If you’re interested in making Cedar a part of your family, there is an application for him online you can fill out.

If approved, the shelter will set up a visit for you and Cedar as soon as one is available.

Cedar’s adoption fee is covered so he will come at no cost.