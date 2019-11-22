Purina Presents: Meet Chainey in Pet of the Week

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA) — We have a black lab that is looking for his forever home at Rogers Humane Society.

Chainey is a male, nine-month-old black lab. He came in abandoned out in the rural areas of Benton County. He’s already been spayed, vaccinated.

Chainey’s energy level is about medium. He’s not a high energy dog, so he’s one that would be great with little kids, things like that. He’s not a very tricky puppy dog, he doesn’t like to play ball or anything like that.

He just wants to give you a lot of love. Loves car rides, he’ll just jump in any car and go for a ride anywhere.

He’s ready to go and his brother has already been adopted.

