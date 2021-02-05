Purina Presents: Meet Chanel in Pet of the Week

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We love finding animals forever homes in our community, and today we have a sweet dog for you to meet at the Humane Society of the Ozarks in Fayetteville — meet Chanel in Pet of the Week!

Through no fault of her own, Chanel was brought into the shelter as an owner surrender. She’s about six months old, and shelter staff think she’s likely some sort of Doberman mix.

She would be good in a home with other dogs, as long as they are her size or bigger. Chanel doesn’t do well with small dogs or cats.

She’d probably prefer a home with kids to keep her occupied.

Chanel is housetrained, but because she’s only six months old, she may still have a bit of puppy in her.

She’s up-to-date on all her shots, microchipped, and was recently spayed, so Chanel is ready to go home with you now.

If you’re interested in meeting Chanel, please submit an adoption application at https://hsozarks.org/adoption-application or call (479) 444-7387.