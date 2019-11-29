Purina Presents: Meet Chata in Pet of the Week

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — We love finding animals their forever home and this week we have a sweet pup from the Springdale Animal Shelter.

Meet Chata in this week’s Purina Pet of the Week.

Chata is one of the longest residents at the shelter. She is a very wiggly, happy kinda lady. Chata is a female pitbull, bulldog mix. She is around 5 years old.

She is already spayed so she is all healed up and ready to go. She likes other dogs and would probably do better with dogs of her own size or bigger simply because she a be a bit too rowdy or rambunctious for smaller ones same thing goes for little kids.

She really likes everyone she meets she is just a little too happy at times and that might knock little ones around. She is very food motivated. She is learning how to sit and lay down and walk nicely on the leash.

Her adoption fee is totally sponsored so she is ready to go home today.