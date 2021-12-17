Purina Presents: Meet Chedda in Pet of the Week

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We love finding animals loving homes in our community. This week, maybe you can give Chedda from Lester C. Howick Animal Shelter in Fayetteville, Ark. that opportunity.

Chedda is a pit mix and around one year old. He is very loving and has a lot of energy but eventually calms down and relaxes.

He can be trained, but some patience will be required as he likes to jump and play like a puppy, even though he is a big boy.

He is about 57 pounds, so when he jumps, it can be intimidating but it is an act of love.

He knows how to sit and shake, so he will be able to pick up other tricks as he is very motivated.

If you’re interested in taking sweet Chedda home, adoption applications can be filled out online or you can just walk in to meet the big guy at 801 Clydesdale Drive in Fayetteville.