Purina Presents: Meet Chester in Pet of the Week

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We love finding pets loving homes in our community and this morning, we’ve got a cat for you to meet from the Lester C. Howick Animal Shelter.

Meet Chester in this week’s Purina-sponsored segment Pet of the Week.

Chester is a six month old domestic medium hair kitten, he’s all black and he’s kind of timid.

He came in with another cat so we know he’s good with cats and is super playful.

Chester has been with another cat, but we haven’t tested him with dogs so not sure how he is around dogs.

If you’re interested in Chester and you want to do a meet and greet with your cat or dog, visit the shelter’s website or call 479-695-3450.

Chester has already been neutered, he’s up to date on all of his shots. He’s got a rabies vaccination and he’s been microchipped so he is ready to walk out the door!