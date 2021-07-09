Purina Presents: Meet Chester in Pet of the Week

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We love finding animals forever homes in our community, and today we’re introducing you to a sweet dog from the Springdale Animal Shelter — meet Chester in Pet of the Week!

Chester is a 2-year-old pit/terrier mix who’s been at the shelter since the beginning of May. He’s currently the shelter’s longest resident, and he’s more than ready to find himself a forever family.

He’s a very sweet boy and loves all people that he meets — he’s even good with kids. He can be a little rowdy sometimes, so older children are probably better, shelter staff said.

Chester’s one issue is that he’s slightly selective about his dog friends. He tends to not like other male dogs and does better with female dogs who are smaller than him, so meet and greets will be a must for those who already own a pup.

Chester is fully vetted and ready to go home. His adoption has been completely sponsored.

If you’re interested in adopting Chester, give the Springdale Animal Shelter a call at (479) 750-8166 or stop by their new location at 1549 E. Don Tyson Parkway.

