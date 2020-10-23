Purina Presents: Meet Chester in Pet of the Week

CENTERTON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We love finding animals forever homes in our community, and today we’re introducing you to a sweet dog from the Centerton Animal Shelter — meet Chester in Pet of the Week!

Chester is a year and a half to two years old. His exact age can’t be confirmed.

He’s already neutered, so he is ready to go home and he is good with older children!

He’s kind of skittish around young children, he loves them, but they kind of scare him a little bit.

Chester is not good with cats and he’s good with some dogs but he hasn’t been around that is the same size as him.

Chester needs someone with a big backyard who is willing to take him on constant walks.