Purina Presents: Meet Chester in Pet of the Week

Pet of the Week

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CENTERTON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We love finding animals forever homes in our community, and today we’re introducing you to a sweet dog from the Centerton Animal Shelter — meet Chester in Pet of the Week!

Chester is a year and a half to two years old. His exact age can’t be confirmed.

He’s already neutered, so he is ready to go home and he is good with older children!

He’s kind of skittish around young children, he loves them, but they kind of scare him a little bit.

Chester is not good with cats and he’s good with some dogs but he hasn’t been around that is the same size as him.

Chester needs someone with a big backyard who is willing to take him on constant walks.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers