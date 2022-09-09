SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We love finding animals loving homes in our community and this week, we’d like to introduce you to Cheyanne from Springdale Animal Shelter.

Cheyanne is about two years old and has been at the shelter since July. She is around 40 pounds, making her the perfect size for just about anything.

The shelter says Cheyanne is great on a leash but does have a lot of energy so she’ll need to have an owner who’s willing to play outside with her.

She is willing to sit and has training for treats, which she absolutely loves.

Cheyanne is a pit/lab-mix and is very people-orientated so she would make a great companion for just about anyone.

If you’re interested, contact the shelter at 479-750-8166 to set up a visit today.