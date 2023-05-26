FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We love finding animals loving homes in our community and this week, we’d like to introduce you to Chicken from the Human Society of the Ozarks.

Chicken is a Doberman mix that is four to five years old.

“Chicken’s main personality trait is he is a Velcro dog. He loves his people. You know, you’re a chicken. He’s great with dogs. He loves to interact with dogs. But he, as you can tell, he loves loves people. So chicken’s energy level is going to be that of a pretty chill dog,” said Chase Jackson, executive director of the Humane Society of the Ozarks.

For more information on Chicken and the other dogs available and also applications, visit their website.