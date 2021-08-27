Purina Presents: Meet Cindy in Pet of the Week

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We love finding animals forever homes in our community, and today we’re introducing you to a dog from the Humane Society of the Ozarks in Fayetteville — meet Cindy in Pet of the Week!

Cindy is an 8-month-old hound mix, and she’s a very, very sweet, playful girl.

She loves playing with other dogs and people, but, unfortunately, she would probably chase cats if she were in a home with them.

Cindy loves human interaction, however, and loves to give kisses and hugs.

A home with another playful dog would be ideal for her as she needs a way to burn off some energy!

Cindy is fully vetted (spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and on heartworm/flea tick prevention).

If you’re interested in adopting her, contact the shelter at (479) 444-7387 or click here to fill out an application.