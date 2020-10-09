Purina Presents: Meet Clyde in Pet of the Week

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We love finding animals forever homes in our community, and this morning we’ve got a dog for you to meet from the Humane Society of the Ozarks in Fayetteville — meet Clyde in Pet of the Week!

Clyde is a wonderful dog who’s about a year old. He’s a Weimaraner mix (probably with some lab and shepherd in there too).

He’d be perfect in any type of home. Clyde is good with cats, kids, and other dogs, and he doesn’t chew things up.

Clyde is freshly neutered and current on all of his shots. He’s microchipped, house-trained, and doesn’t need to be crated when left alone. If you’re gone at work, he’ll be laying on the couch waiting when you get back.

Clyde just wants a comfy bed to lay on and someone to cuddle and play with.

You can contact the Humane Society of the Ozarks at (479) 444-7387 for more information on the adoption process.