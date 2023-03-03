FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We love finding animals loving homes in our community and this week, we’d like to introduce you to Coco from the Washington County Animal Shelter.

Coco is about a year old. According to the shelter, she is a mixed breed and about medium size with a beautiful golden yellow color.

Any toy you have she will take it! The shelter says she loves car rides and food and will keep you active with her love of walks or a game of fetch. If you have other dogs you can bring them in to see how they will get along.

The Washington County Animal Shelter is open from Monday through Saturday 10:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. The shelter is located 801 W. Clydesdale Dr.