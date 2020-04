CENTERTON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — He’s a young husky mix fetching for his forever home at the Centerton Animal Shelter: meet Coltrane in Pet of the Week.

Coltrane is about a year old and he’s already been neutered. He’s a lapdog in a big dog’s body and loves to have his belly scratched.

He loves rope toys, squeaky toys, and playing fetch outside.

Due to social distancing rules, the Centerton Animal Shelter is taking visits by appointment only.

Call ahead at (479) 795-0078 and ask about Coltrane!