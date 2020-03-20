Purina Presents: Meet Coolio in Pet of the Week

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We love finding animals their forever homes!

Meet Coolio at the Rogers Humane Society in this week’s Purina sponsored Pet of the Week.

Coolio is a male pit bull terrier mix and is about one-year-old. He was found abandoned out in the rural areas of Benton County in the lake area.

He likes to play ball and plays well with other female dogs. Coolio is also a great car rider who will jump in the car and go anywhere.

He’d be a great dog for someone who likes to jog and things like that also. He’s very good with male dogs as long as they’re not aggressive towards him and does really well with cats and kids.

Coolio is vaccinated, wormed, and all ready to go. He’s been fully vetted and ready to go to his new home.