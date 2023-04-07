SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We love finding animals loving homes in our community and this week, we’d like to introduce you to Corey from the Springdale Animal Shelter.

Corey is a six-month-old adorable pup, Director of Springdale Animal Services Courtney Kremer said. He could double in size but his breed is unknown.

“We thought he was kind of a Saint Bernard mix, but his pretty blue eyes indicate some kind of like Australian Sheperd Husky kind of fella,” Kremer said.

Since he is still a puppy he is filled with energy. He is very smart and eager, Kremer said. He has learned how to sit and is currently learning how to lay down.

This puppy is neutered, microchipped and vaccinated. He is ready to find a forever home. Corey’s adoption fee is completely sponsored, so all you have to do if you’re interested in adopting him is stop by the shelter and fill out some paperwork.