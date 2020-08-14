Purina Presents: Meet Cosmo in Pet of the Week

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We love finding animals forever homes, and today we’d like to introduce you to a sweet kitten at the Washington County Animal Shelter — meet Cosmo in Pet of the Week!

Cosmo is a 12-week old orange tabby-over-white kitten. He found his way to Washington County Animal Shelter as a stray.

Staff say Cosmo purrs non-stop the minute you start holding him, and he also loves making biscuits.

He plays well with other kittens, but right now he’s all by himself at the shelter because there aren’t any other cats his age.

The lobby at the shelter is currently closed, but you can learn more about how to adopt Cosmo and other animals at the Lester C. Howick Animal Shelter of Washington County here: https://www.petfinder.com/member/us/ar/fayetteville/lester-c-howick-animal-shelter-of-washington-county-ar295/?o=NaN&o=NaN.