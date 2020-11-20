Purina Presents: Meet Courtney in Pet of the Week

CENTERTON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We love finding animals forever homes in our community, and today we’re introducing you to a dog from the Centerton Animal Shelter — meet Courtney in Pet of the Week!

Courtney is about a year old and shelter staff say she’d be good with other dogs around her size. She’s very playful and energetic, so a large backyard or someone who wants to go for jogs often would be a good fit. Courtney loves to run around and have a good time.

She’d be a good fit with older kids who have more balance on their feet, because she can be really clumsy and not realize her size, they say. She’s a lap dog in her head.

Courtney is scheduled to get spayed and have her rabies and other shots.

To learn more about Courtney and how you can adopt, call the Centerton Animal Shelter at (479) 795-0078