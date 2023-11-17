FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We love finding animals loving homes in our community, and this week, we’d like to introduce you to Daisy from Arkansas Weimaraner Rescue.

Daisy is a 15-month-old silver lab or silver lab mix. She was returned from her previous owners because she got too big. She would fit in with any home that gives her plenty of exercise, activity and stimulation.

Daisy loves to play with toys and will play fetch. She loves everybody she meets and is medium to high energy.

An adoption application can be found here.