FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We love finding animals loving homes in our community, and this week, we’d like to introduce you to Danny with the Washington County Animal Shelter.

Danny is an outgoing dog! He is young, playful and has great manners, said Rachel Koch, office manager at Washington County Animal Shelter. He can’t wait to find his perfect family.

“He’s easygoing, carefree, very happy-go-lucky,” Koch said. “He does have a playful side to him. So even going out in the yard and throwing a ball would be great. He is so good. I really hope that someone out there is watching that’s going to love him.”

If you are interested in meeting Danny, you can visit the Washington County website or go while they’re open from Monday through Friday, 10:30 to 4:30.