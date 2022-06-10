CENTERTON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We love finding animals loving homes in our community and this week, we’d like to introduce you to Darlin from Centerton Animal Services.

Darlin is a sweet girl who is around a year old. The shelter says she is good with other dogs and since she is a little young, she does get excited, but the shelter is teaching her not to jump.

Darlin loves to play and loves rubs and kisses. She was a stray when she was first found in Centerton, which is hard to believe because she is so sweet!

She is scheduled to get spayed and receive her vaccines. Due to her large amount of energy, the shelter recommends a big yard and/or an owner who also has lots of energy.

If you’re interested in meeting Darlin, call the shelter at 479-795-0078 to set up a time where you can visit her.