BENTONVILLE, Ark. — We love finding animals loving homes in our community and this week we’d like to introduce you to Dave Bailey from Best Friends Animal Society in Bentonville.

Dave Bailey, named after the famed jazz drummer, is a sweet cat and is around five years old. He loves to be held and petted and loves to tell stories, as he’s very talkative.

The shelter says he is very friendly and a little chunky with sweet golden eyes. Dave Bailey reportedly loves to be where the action is and the people are, so if you need a buddy, Dave might be the one for you.

Dave is feline leukemia positive, which means he has a disease that messes with his immune system. The disease is very contagious to other cats so he would have to be placed in a home that does have other cats.

Best Friends says the disease does not mess with his lifespan and will live a normal life just like any other cat would.

If you’re looking to give Dave Bailey a home, visit the shelter at 210 Prairie Lane Suite #6 or fill out an inquiry for adoption online.