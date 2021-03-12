Purina Presents: Meet Delta Dawn in Pet of the Week

CENTERTON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We love finding animals forever homes in our community, and today we have a beautiful dog to introduce you to from the Centerton Animal Shelter — meet Delta Dawn in Pet of the Week!

Delta Dawn is a little Cattle Dog-Heeler mix, and she’s super sweet. Delta would be good in an active house — maybe she could even have a job. She’s very loving and enjoys sitting in your lap.

Shelter staff say she’d fit great with someone who wants to throw the ball for her often, because she loves to play fetch and has a lot of energy.

Delta Dawn is scheduled to be spayed and get all of her shots, and she’ll be available for adoption on Saturday.

If you’re interested in adopting Delta, contact Centerton Animal Shelter at (479) 795-0078.

