Purina Presents: Meet Delta in Pet of the Week

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We love finding animals forever homes in our community, and this week we’re introducing you to a dog from the Rogers Humane Society — meet Delta in Pet of the Week!

Delta is a female labradoodle, about 2 years old, and she was originally abandoned out in the rural areas of Gravette.

She’s house broken and can walk well on a leash.

Staff at the shelter say her only issue is that she needs to be the only animal — she can’t be with any other dogs or cats.

She’s great with people, however, and she’d be a great dog for a person of any age. She loves going on car rides and does well on a leash, but you always have to watch her when around other animals.

Shelter staff say she’s never going to be a ‘dog park’ type dog.

Delta loves people, though, and she would love to go home with you!

If you’re interested in adopting her, contact the Rogers Human Society (Humane Society for Animals) at (479) 636-3703.

