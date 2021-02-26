Purina Presents: Meet Derby in Pet of the Week

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We love finding animals forever homes in our community, and today we have a sweet dog to introduce you to from the Rogers Animal Shelter — meet Derby in Pet of the Week!

Derby is a male shepherd/lab mix who was found abandoned out in the Siloam Springs area. He’s about eight months old, neutered, and shelter staff says he’s going to be a very good dog.

Derby has plenty of energy and loves to play with other dogs. He’d be a great hiker or camper, anything outdoors. Derby needs some room to run, like a backyard.

If you have a cat, you’re going to have to work with him, but he listens and is a big people pleaser.

Derby is house broken, fetches, sits, shakes, and rolls over on his belly. He loves squeaky toys and could play with one all day long!

For more information on Derby and how to adopt, visit his PetFinder page or call the Humane Society for Animals in Rogers at (479) 636-3703.