ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We love finding animals loving homes in our community and this week, we’d like to introduce you to Detroit from the Rogers Humane Society.

Detroit is a year-and-a-half-old male Beagle-mix who loves to play, as the shelter says he could play fetch all day.

He is good with other dogs but RHS says he definitely needs a home with a backyard and privacy fence, not a chainlink. They advise that a rental property such as an apartment is not a good fit due to Detroit’s energy.

Detroit is house-broken and great with people. He loves to run and would make a great running partner or hiking companion.

He is ready for adoption and available at the shelter Wednesday-Friday 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday 1-3 p.m.

The shelter says if you don’t see what you’re looking for, keep checking because it gets new dogs nearly every day.