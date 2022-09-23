FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We love finding animals loving homes in our community and this week, we’d like to introduce you to Dom from Big Paws of the Ozarks in Fayetteville.

Dom is a 6-year-old pitbull-mix who came to the rescue center a couple of weeks ago. The shelter says he is very sweet and a bit of a goofball. He loves to be by people and snuggling on the couch.

Dom was previously at the Springdale Animal Shelter for six months but is now in a foster home.

He is very friendly and loves to play but because of his size, the shelter thinks he might be better for a family with older children. However, they said he is a “gentle giant.”

If you’re interested in adopting Dom, visit the Big Paws of the Ozarks website to submit an adoption application.