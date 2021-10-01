Purina Presents: Meet Don in Pet of the Week

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We love finding animals forever homes in our community, and today we’re introducing you to a dog from the Springdale Animal Shelter — meet Don in Pet of the Week!

Don is around 2 years old, and he’s a pit bull mix. Staff at the shelter say he can be selective with his dog friends and also about meeting new people, but, once he becomes your best friends, he will do anything for you.

He’s a good apartment size at around 35-40 pounds, but staff say Don does need to work on a training, and some classes might be a good idea for him after adoption.

Don’s adoption fee is fully sponsored, so he’s free to go to a good home.

If you’re interested in adopting Don, contact Springdale Animal Services at (479) 750-8166 or visit their location at 1549 E. Don Tyson Parkway.