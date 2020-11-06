Purina Presents: Meet Dorito in Pet of the Week

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We love finding animals forever homes in our community, and today we’re introducing you to a dog at the Rogers Animal Shelter — meet Dorito in Pet of the Week!

Dorito is a female Staffordshire mix who’s around one and a half years old.

Shelter staff say she seems to think she’s a lap dog and loves people. Dorito does well on walks and in dog-park situations with other dogs. They say she’d be a great hiking dog and just a good all-around buddy.

She’s very attentive and loves to be with people. Staff say she’s good with children and would make a great therapy dog if someone’s looking.

Dorito is fully grown and weighs around 40 pounds. She’s been spayed and had her rabies vaccination, so she’s ready to go home with you now.

Contact the Rogers Animal Shelter at (479) 621-1197 to learn more about the adoption process.