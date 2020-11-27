Purina Presents: Meet Edith & Dax in Pet of the Week

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We love helping animals find forever homes, and today we’re introducing you to two dogs from the Humane Society of the Ozarks — meet Edith & Dax in Pet(s) of the Week!

Edith was part of a surrender case in Madison County. She’s very shy but great with people and dogs. She’s just a little bit nervous at first when making new friends, but she gets along well after warming up to you.

Edith loves playing with toys and other dogs, and she’s good with cats and kids. She’s a good, sweet girl.

Dax was found emaciated as a stray in Farmington and had probably been roaming for some time. He’s about six months old. He loves cats, dogs, and people, too. Dax is pretty smart and knows some commands like sit and wait.

Both Dax and Edit are fully vetted, current on vaccinations, heartworm-tested, spayed, neutered — the whole nine yards.

They’re both sweet dogs ready for their forever homes.

You can fill out an adoption application on the Humane Society of the Ozarks’ website, or call (479) 444-7387.