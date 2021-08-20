Purina Presents: Meet Edward, Winrey, and Alphons in Pet of the Week

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We love finding animals forever homes in our community, and this week we’re introducing you to a trio of cats at the Springdale Animal Shelter.

Edward, Winrey, and Alphons are about 9 weeks old and they are extremely cuddly and very rowdy.

These guys were found outside the shelter and are now available for adoption.

Their adoption fee is $70, which includes their spay and neuter when they weigh enough to be fixed.

They don’t need to be adopted together, but shelter staff say kittens do better in pairs or groups because they can help each other burn energy.

If you’re interested in adopting these kittens, contact Springdale Animal Services at (479) 750-8166.

