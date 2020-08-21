Purina Presents: Meet Elke in Pet of the Week

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We love finding animals forever homes, and today we have a sweet dog for you to meet at the Humane Society for Animals in Rogers — meet Elke in Pet of the Week!

Elke is a female, 2-year-old Norwegian Elkhound mix who was found abandoned in a rural area of Benton County.

She graduated from the “New Leash on Life” program at the Benton County Jail, which pairs Humane Society dogs with inmates, giving them a chance to interact and provide companionship and hope to both participants.

Elke is spayed, full vaccinated, and has received basic obedience training. She would make a great dog for an apartment, or for a senior that wants a walking buddy. She does very well on a leash.

Please be aware that Elke doesn’t like cats and wouldn’t do well in a home with one. Other than that, she’d be a great dog for someone.

Her energy level would be good for an apartment, because once she does a few laps outside, she’s ready to lay down again.

Elke is a wonderful girl ready to find her new home. Click here to learn more about how to adopt Elke, or call the Humane Society at (479) 636-3703.