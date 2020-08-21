Purina Presents: Meet Elke in Pet of the Week

Pet of the Week
Posted: / Updated:

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We love finding animals forever homes, and today we have a sweet dog for you to meet at the Humane Society for Animals in Rogers — meet Elke in Pet of the Week!

Elke is a female, 2-year-old Norwegian Elkhound mix who was found abandoned in a rural area of Benton County.

She graduated from the “New Leash on Life” program at the Benton County Jail, which pairs Humane Society dogs with inmates, giving them a chance to interact and provide companionship and hope to both participants.

Elke is spayed, full vaccinated, and has received basic obedience training. She would make a great dog for an apartment, or for a senior that wants a walking buddy. She does very well on a leash.

Please be aware that Elke doesn’t like cats and wouldn’t do well in a home with one. Other than that, she’d be a great dog for someone.

Her energy level would be good for an apartment, because once she does a few laps outside, she’s ready to lay down again.

Elke is a wonderful girl ready to find her new home. Click here to learn more about how to adopt Elke, or call the Humane Society at (479) 636-3703.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Local News Video

FOX24 Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers