Purina Presents: Meet Ellie in Pet of the Week

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We love finding animals their forever homes, and today we have a darling dog to introduce you to at the Washington County Animal Shelter — meet Ellie in Pet of the Week!

She’s a playful four-year-old chocolate lab mix, and she’s great with other dogs.

Ellie came to the shelter at the beginning of October with a litter of puppies. All of her babies have found their forever homes, but Ellie is still waiting for hers.

Staff at the shelter say she’s very calm and is fine with just laying on the couch, but she also loves to go on walks.

When Ellie gets adopted, she will be spayed and microchipped, and she’s already up-to-date on all of her vaccines.

You can contact the Lester C. Howick Animal Shelter of Washington County via phone at (479) 695-3450 or email at ashelter@co.washington.ar.us

If you’re interested, you can fill out an adoption application for Ellie online now.

