Purina Presents: Meet Ellie in Pet of the Week

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – At KNWA/FOX24, we love finding animals forever homes, and, this week, we’ve got a nine-month old, female chocolate lab from the Rogers Humane Society – meet Ellie.

Staff at the shelter says she’s full of energy, enough to run and play all day long, although she’s not very “tricky” – she doesn’t like to fetch or anything like that. She just wants to love, run, play, and swim.

Ellie loves to go swimming in the pool, and she’d be a good dog to take hiking or camping.

She plays well with other days, male or female, and does really well with kids – although maybe not the best with smaller children. Staff say she might just run right through them.

But older kids should get along great with Ellie. Once she settles down, staff say she just wants to be a lapdog.

You can meet Ellie from Wednesday to Friday – 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. – and Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The shelter would also like to note that if you are missing a dog since the Fourth of July, please check your local shelters.