FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We love finding animals loving homes in our community and this week, we’d like to introduce you to Ernie from the Washington County Animal Shelter.

Ernie is a year-old and is very active and motivated. The shelter says he’d be a good fit for people who are younger and ones who would want to take him walking on trails, or really anywhere he can burn energy.

He does have some room to grow but could easily be trained to learn. Since he is young, he does have a lot of energy and can get a little hyper sometimes, so the shelter thinks an apartment might not be the best home for him.

Ernie is also great around other dogs so if you have other pets, the shelter says you can set up a meet and greet.

Ernie really only wants to please, so any owner will be lucky to have him!

If you’re interested in taking him home, contact the shelter at 479-695-3450 or submit an application on the shelter’s website by clicking here.