Purina Presents: Meet Fang in Pet of the Week

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We love finding loving animals homes in our community. This week, we have a big boy who may need extra room.

Meet Fang, a 7 year old shar pei and mastiff mix from Big Paws of the Ozarks in Fayetteville, Ark.

He’s about 90 pounds and came to Big Paws from the Springdale Animal Shelter in pretty rough shape. He’s had some eye and hair issues, but he has since received great medical treatment.

Fang is a big dog but has the biggest heart as he loves people, loves to snuggle, and is house and kennel trained. He is recommended for someone who doesn’t have any small children due to his size.

Fang is good with other dogs and would be a great companion for just about anybody. His skin issues might require some vet care but doctors expect him to live a happy and healthy life.

If you’re looking to take Fang home, you can contact Big Paws directly at 501-777-5797 or visit their website to fill out an adoption application at bigpawsozarks.org.