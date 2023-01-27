SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We love finding animals forever homes in our community and this week, we’d like to introduce you to Flannel from Springdale Animal Services.

Flannel is around five-six years old and is a Great Pyrenees-mix female. She has fluffy long hair and weighs around 60 pounds.

The shelter says since she is a little older, she is a little slower but does have some pep in her step. Flannel has been at the shelter for a while so they are ready to find her forever home.

Flannel is up-to-date on her shots, spayed, heartworm negative, and microchipped.

She is sponsored so she won’t cost you a dime. If you want to come meet Flannel, head over to the shelter at 1549 E Don Tyson Pkwy or give them a call at 479-750-8166.