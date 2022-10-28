SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We love finding animals loving homes in our community and this week, we’d like to introduce you to Garrison from the Springdale Animal Shelter.

Garrison is a terrier-shepherd mix and around nine months old. He came to the shelter in August of this year so he is eager to find his forever home.

The shelter says he is fairly active and very sweet. Although he can be a little weary of strangers, he’ll be sure to warm up.

Garrison loves playing tug of war and has the traits to be trained and become obedient. He already knows how to sit!

He would be a good fit for a large apartment or home. It would be best if an owner had time to take him on walks for exercise.

If you want to take Garrison home you can fill out an application online or in person at the shelter. Garrison is sponsored so there would be no adoption fee.