Purina Presents: Meet George and Annabeth in Pets of the Week

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We love finding pets loving homes in our community.

This week we’d like to introduce you to two furry friends: George and Annabeth, from Tulsa.

George takes the term “curious cat” literally as Best Friends Animal Society in Bentonville, Ark. says he is very curious in anything going on around him.

He likes to follow you around, be engaged, sit in your lap, and really be involved. The shelter says he is good with others cats, but does like to be the dominant one.

George is just over a year old and would love to find a new home for the holidays.

Annabeth is much younger, as she’s four months old but sweet and patient.

Annabeth came to the shelter in not very good shape, but through her patience, has grown into a healthy kitten. Her eyes may look a little off but that’s because she’s already gone through two eye surgeries to make sure they’re as clear as possible.

Both cats are fixed and ready to go this weekend as Best Friends Animal Society will have all adoption fees sponsored by Mini USA, so stop by the shelter Friday-Sunday 12-4 p.m. to take home George or Annabeth, or both of them!

For more information, call the shelter at 479-310-8569.