FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We love finding animals a forever home in our community and this week, we’d like to introduce you to George from Arkansas Weimaraner Rescue.

George is a Weimaraner husky mix. The shelter says he’s very obedient. He wants to sit and work for treats. He’s very treat motivated.

He’s very playful, fun and energetic. He does love other dogs.

To meet George, you would need to fill out an adoption application or a foster application here.