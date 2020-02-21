Purina Presents: Meet George in Pet of the Week

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — There’s a handsome cat waiting to play with you now at the Fayetteville Animal Shelter. Meet George in Pet of the Week.

He’s about nine months old and he’s a fun-loving guy.

He loves to play, and he seems to get along with most other, younger cats once he has a chance to get to know them. George can be a little hissy at first, but he warms up to you pretty quickly, the people at the shelter said.

George lived with a smaller dog before, so he wouldn’t mind going into a home with one, and he’d probably be good in a house with kids at least 5 years old as well.

He’s neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, and waiting for you at the Fayetteville Animal Shelter.

George’s adoption fee is $20. He’s ready to go home at any time.

