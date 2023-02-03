ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We love finding animals forever homes in our community and this week, we’d like to introduce you to Ginger from Rogers Humane Society for Animals.

Ginger is a female Staffordshire Terrier and is about nine months old. She is housebroken and also loves hiking so just about anything you want to do outside, she would love to participate.

The shelter says she is easy to train as she will do anything for treats. You could probably train her to do just about anything.

Ginger loves to go on car rides so if you feel the need for speed, you’ll have a partner.

She has medium-level energy, according to the shelter but will settle down when she needs to. She also does well with other dogs.

Ginger is spayed and ready to find a forever home. If you’re interested in adopting her, stop by the shelter at 407 E Nursery Rd or fill out an application online.