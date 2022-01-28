FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We love finding animals loving homes in our community. This week, we’d like to introduce you to Gloria from the Washington County Animal Shelter in Fayetteville, Ark.

Gloria is very sweet but a little shy, so she just needs some time to warm up to you and then she’ll show her love.

She loves belly rubs, running when she’s outside and cuddling on the couch.

Once she gains her confidence with you, she’d be the perfect pet.

A house with a yard would be the best fit for Gloria so she can exert all her energy and then be ready to take naps on the couch.

She weighs about 78 pounds, so she is pretty big and a yard would also help with this circumstance.

If you’re interested in making Gloria a part of your family, you can visit her at the shelter to do a meet and greet, as well as fill out an application. You can also give them a call at 479-695-3450.

The application can also be filled out on the shelter’s Facebook page and Petfinder.

Gloria is sponsored by Blue Buffalo and is free to adopt.