Purina Presents: Meet Goldie & Billy in Pet of the Week

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We love finding animals forever homes in our community, and today we’re excited to introduce you to two sweet pets at Best Friends Animals in Bentonville — meet Goldie and Billy in Pet of the Week!

Goldie is a Weimaraner mix, heartworm positive, and she’s about two years old. Best Friends received her from Pine Bluff and brought Goldie to Northwest Arkansas to find a forever home.

She’s a very playful girl and does great with kids. She would probably get along well with a cat too, as long as it’s dog-savvy.

Goldie loves the pond, and she’ll retrieve and play with a tennis ball.

She’s ready to find her forever home today!

Billy, meanwhile, is a little wildman that shelter staff say loves to do “zoomies” and keep everyone on their toes.

He is three years old and quite the fun cat. He gets along great with other kitties and does very well with other confident animals, including dogs.

Staff say Billy would be a great fit for anyone looking for a fun cat that will keep them laughing!

If you want to learn more about Goldie or Billy, you can email the shelter at adoptnwa@bestfriends.org.