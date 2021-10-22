Purina Presents: Meet Goldie & Billy in Pet of the Week

Pet of the Week

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We love finding animals forever homes in our community, and today we’re excited to introduce you to two sweet pets at Best Friends Animals in Bentonville — meet Goldie and Billy in Pet of the Week!

Goldie is a Weimaraner mix, heartworm positive, and she’s about two years old. Best Friends received her from Pine Bluff and brought Goldie to Northwest Arkansas to find a forever home.

She’s a very playful girl and does great with kids. She would probably get along well with a cat too, as long as it’s dog-savvy.

Goldie loves the pond, and she’ll retrieve and play with a tennis ball.

She’s ready to find her forever home today!

Billy, meanwhile, is a little wildman that shelter staff say loves to do “zoomies” and keep everyone on their toes.

He is three years old and quite the fun cat. He gets along great with other kitties and does very well with other confident animals, including dogs.

Staff say Billy would be a great fit for anyone looking for a fun cat that will keep them laughing!

If you want to learn more about Goldie or Billy, you can email the shelter at adoptnwa@bestfriends.org.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers