Purina Presents: Meet Gracie in Pet of the Week

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We love finding animals forever homes, and today we’re introducing you to a sweet dog looking for a loving home in Fayetteville — meet Gracie in Pet of the Week!

Gracie was taken in by the Arkansas Weimaraner Rescue after her owner passed away. She is nine years old.

She does great in a house already, and she would be great with another medium-to-large size dog — or with a family that doesn’t have a dog. Shelter staff say she’s not very good with cats or small dogs, but she does well with kids.

Gracie is potty-trained and doesn’t need to be crated. She just wants somebody to love her and take her on walks, because that’s her favorite thing to do.

If you’re interested in Gracie, you can fill out an application on the Arkansas Weimaraner Rescue website.