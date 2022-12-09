ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We love finding animals loving homes in our community and this week, we’d like to introduce you to Grammy from the Northwest Arkansas Humane Society for Animals.

Grammy is an eight-year-old Great Dane. She is house-trained and does well with other dogs, but is a couch potato. A good fit for her would be an older person.

This Great Dane does enjoy walks and would thrive in a quiet home with one or two people. She is low maintenance and is a good listener.

If you’re interested in taking Grammy home, visit the NWA Humane Society for Animals website and fill out an application online.