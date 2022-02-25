SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We love finding animals loving homes in our community. This week, we’d like to introduce you to Grover from Springdale Animal Services.

Grover is one of the few 2021 animals left and he loves people. He also loves dogs and can be a little rambunctious when it comes to kids, but it is out of love as he just wants to cuddle and be everyone’s best friend.

The shelter says he came skin and bones but has since become happy and healthy. He just needs someone to take him to his forever home.

Grover might need a few walks each day and some training, as he doesn’t really know anything yet, but he is eager to please.

If you’re interested in adopting Grover, you can call the shelter at 479-750-8166 or stop by at 1549 E Don Tyson Parkway.