Purina Presents: Meet Hampton in Pet of the Week

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — This morning, we introduce you to a sweet pup from the Humane Society of the Ozarks.

Meet Hampton, in our Purina sponsored segment Pet of the Week.

Hampton is a ten-month-old Weimaraner mix with probably a lab, heeler, or a border collie. He is full of energy and he’s full of love.

He needs a home that can match his energy. He would love to live with another dog, but no cats. He is up to date on his shots, heartworm negative, and he is neutered as well, and microchipped.

If you’re interested in Hampton, you just need to fill out an application at hsozarks.org.